A fire at a Woodstock property damaged a motorhome, camper trailer and a boat.

Fire and police services arrived at 964 Parkinson Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and saw flames coming from the rear of the building

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

Police say the vehicles were damaged by smoke and heat.

The damage is estimated at $150,000.

Police are continuing the investigation.