Featured
Stolen Corvette used in east London gas station robbery
A Chevrolet Corvette similar to this one was used in an alleged robbery of a London gas station on Oct. 14, 2017. (London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 11:37AM EDT
A London gas station was robbed in style, unfortunately the getaway car didn’t belong to the suspect and he didn’t get far.
In the early-morning hours of Saturday Oct. 14, a Hamilton man entered a gas station located at 1331 Dundas Street. He allegedly had a firearm and approached the counter and demanded money from the cashier. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.
He was seen leaving the station in a 1988 red Chevrolet Corvette convertible with a beige top, which had been reported stolen from Watford, Ont. the evening before.
London police spotted the vehicle near York and Adelaide Street, but it wasn’t occupied.
A male fitting the description of the suspect exited a nearby business where he was arrested by officers.
Wade Cran, 34, is charged with armed robbery, a whole laundry list of firearms possession charges, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft over $5,000.
Anyone who may have seen a 1988 red Chevrolet Corvette convertible with a beige top on the evening of Oct. 13or early morning of Oct. 14, is asked to contact London Police Service Criminal Investigation Division at (519) 661-5674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).