

CTV London





A London gas station was robbed in style, unfortunately the getaway car didn’t belong to the suspect and he didn’t get far.

In the early-morning hours of Saturday Oct. 14, a Hamilton man entered a gas station located at 1331 Dundas Street. He allegedly had a firearm and approached the counter and demanded money from the cashier. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

He was seen leaving the station in a 1988 red Chevrolet Corvette convertible with a beige top, which had been reported stolen from Watford, Ont. the evening before.

London police spotted the vehicle near York and Adelaide Street, but it wasn’t occupied.

A male fitting the description of the suspect exited a nearby business where he was arrested by officers.

Wade Cran, 34, is charged with armed robbery, a whole laundry list of firearms possession charges, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Anyone who may have seen a 1988 red Chevrolet Corvette convertible with a beige top on the evening of Oct. 13or early morning of Oct. 14, is asked to contact London Police Service Criminal Investigation Division at (519) 661-5674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).