Two days in November have been set aside for sentencing in the baby Ryker death case.

Amanda Dumont, 32, and Scott Bakker, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 22 and 23 after 20-month-old Ryker Daponte-Michaud died from burns he suffered from scalding hot instant coffee in May of 2014.

The pair were found guilty earlier this year of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Baby Ryker was never taken to a doctor or a hospital to look at his burns.

Dumont and Baker's first trial by jury ended in a mistrial last winter when Dumont suffered from a bout of appendicitis.