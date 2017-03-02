Featured
H.B. Beal Secondary School closed for gas main repairs
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 5:53AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 6:06AM EST
The Thames Valley District School Board announced late Wednesday that H.B. Beal Secondary School will be closed Thursday due to a break in a gas main.
A notice sent out by the Board said that the main was broken during construction along King Street.
The school will be closed Thursday while repairs are made.
The extent of the damage to the gas main is not known but repairs are not expected to take more than one day.
