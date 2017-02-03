

CTV London





A detached garage was gutted by fire early Friday morning on Whitehall Drive.

Emergency crews responded to a call about a garage fire shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from a detached garage at the back of the property.

Within thirty minutes the fire was under control enough that firefighters could get into the garage to deal with hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation. A damage estimate is expected to be released later Friday.