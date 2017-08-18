Featured
Fire destroys two homes under construction
Fire destroyed two new buildings off of Lawson Road on Friday, August 18, 2017. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 11:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 18, 2017 12:18PM EDT
An overnight fire on Lawson Road destroyed two homes under construction.
The fire caused both of the homes to collapse however firefighters were able to save a third home from significant damage.
Crews were forced to spray other nearby homes with water due to the danger of embers in the air.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and a damage estimate has not been released.
The cause is under investigation.