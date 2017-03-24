Featured
Fire destroys residential trailer in Owen Sound
Firefighters respond to a blaze in a residential trailer in Owen Sound on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Photo: Owen Sound Professional Fire Fighters Association)
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 3:43PM EDT
Nobody was injured in a residential trailer fire in Owen Sound, but the trailer was destroyed.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, police, fire and ambulance responded to the fire in the 1600 block of 9th Avenue East.
Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The occupant of the trailer was not at home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to one trailer.
While the investigation of the blaze continues, it is not deemed suspicious.
The resident has found temporary shelter.
