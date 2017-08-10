

CTV London





The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a barn fire in Warwick Township that killed 4,000 hogs and destroyed the structure.

Six fire departments were called to the scene in the 5500 block of Arkona Road Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

The barn was engulfed when fire crews arrive.

Arkona Road between Confederation Line and Zion Line was closed for several hours while fire crews fought the blaze.

The Fire Marshal says the blaze is not suspicious but the cause is not yet known.

Damages are estimated at more than $1-million.