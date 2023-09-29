'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide

Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, 44-year-old Sharif Rahman died following a violent assault at his restaurant The Curry House, located on the 900-block of 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound on Aug. 17, 2023.

Police said Rahman and his nephew were attacked by three men after Rahman asked the men to settle their bill as he attempted to close the restaurant for the night, which led to a “dispute.”

The three suspects then violently attacked Rahman and his nephew, who suffered minor injuries, out on the sidewalk outside the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Rahman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries one week later in a London, Ont. hospital.

In an update, OPP and the Owen Sound Police Service thanked the public, the City of Owen Sound and local businesses for the “many tips” received as part of what they call a “complex case.”

The investigation remains a “priority” for both police services, and OPP said “significant investigative resources” continue to be dedicated to the case and to the task of reviewing information submitted by members of the public.

Cards and flowers are seen outside The Curry House in Owen Sound on August 22, 2023, after its owner, Sharif Rahman, was assaulted at his restaurant on August 17. He’s in critical condition. Some of the notes posted read “We are so sorry this happened to you. We love your restaurant,” and “Your community loves you.” (Scott Miller/CTV News London)“We understand that this crime has had a significant impact on our small community and that residents continue to have concerns and questions about this tragedy,” OPP said in a release. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as our investigative work continues.”

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Rahman on the evening of Aug. 24, 2023, and he was laid to rest three days later at the Greenwood Cemetery in Owen Sound.

Police have released images and descriptions of two alleged suspects involved in the assault, and have asked the public for help in identifying them.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Rahman and his family has currently raised more than $246,000, far surpassing its initial goal of $25,000.

“We should always remember how loving and peaceful Sharif was, and use that as an inspiration in our own lives to strive to be kind towards those we meet in life,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police said updates will be provided as they become available.

— With files from CTV News London’s Fiona Robertson and CTV News Barrie’s Kim Phillips