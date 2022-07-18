'You will be protected': Pride London officials and police ensure safety after weekend altercation

Both London’s police chief and Pride London Festival organizers are reassuring Londoners that safety will be a top priority at this week’s events.

The statements come on the heels of a man being arrested during what police called a “large physical altercation” during the first annual Wortley Pride Festival on July 16.

Police add their hate crime investigator is looking into the incident where witnesses say a couple in a white pickup stopped next to the festival.

A member of the festival committee told CTV News London a man got out and allegedly started swinging a two-by-four at guests, and the female began arguing with festival attendees.

“She was screaming and cursing the members of the LGBTQ community,” said Jason Plant, who was taking photos during the event. “Both sides started yelling back and forth, and there were some pretty shocking comments made. The woman in pink responded that you’re bad parents, pedophiles and f*****s. Stuff I haven't heard on the street for many years, but there it was right in the right in the heart of Old South.”

With the Pride London Festival returning to in-person events for the first time in three years, it has members of the community like Plant on edge.

“If I can give anybody any message out there [it's] that they're going to be protected,” said Deb Abdalla, president of London Pride Festival. “This doesn't usually happen here in London, but we are going to be protective and we're working very closely with the London Police”.

Chief Steven Williams of the London Police Service (LPS) issued a statement Monday afternoon where he stated the LPS is not going to tolerate acts of intolerance, bias or hate against any member of the community.

“I want to assure Londoners that the LPS will have a large and visible presence at this weekend’s Pride Parade, including both on-duty uniformed officers and off-duty officers who will be marching in the parade as participants,” Williams said in the statement.

“As with any large-scale event, we have a full operational plan in place to ensure the safety of participants and those who line the parade route in support,” he added.

Attendees of Wortley Pride Festival get into a heated argument with a couple who stopped their pickup, got out and engaged with those in attendance. It led to a man being arrested and charged with criminal offences. (Source: Jason Plant) Plant said there is always a concern when you are a vocal group of a minority.

“I think that over the past couple of years for this type of bigotry and hatred kind of brewing underneath has been kind of bubbling up now to the surface,” said Plant, a member of the LGBTQ community for more than 20 years.

Plant added, “These ignorant people are still out there, and we need to stand up for ourselves, like the people of Wortley did. Stand up and say that you're wrong, your point of view is wrong, and there is strength in numbers because our numbers far outweigh those types of people.”

CTV News London spoke with London city councillor Stephen Turner who represents Wortley Village in Ward 11.

At the request of a constituent, he’ll be consulting with city staff about the process of installing a crosswalk on Wortley Road where the disturbance occurred.