LONDON, ONT. -- The YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is eliminating 110 jobs, or five per cent of its workforce, because of COVID-19.

The majority of the jobs impacted are part time that were not being filled since the pandemic began in mid-March when facilities were temporarily closed.

Locations from Woodstock to Windsor are being affected.

Officials say service levels will continue as they have under COVID-19 safety protocols at all locations.

"Despite these changes and challenges, our branches remain open and we will continue to serve our communities with the same passion, safety, and quality that people expect from the YMCA," says Elyse Sheare, VP of Marketing and Communications for SWO.