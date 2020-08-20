MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- At least 88 waterspouts or funnels were spotted across the Great Lakes this week, setting a new world record, according to the International Centre for Waterspout Research (ICWR).

The waterspouts were seen between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19, primarily over Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. There were 51 waterspouts/funnels just on Aug. 18.

Between Sauble Beach, Ont. and Kincardine, Ont. alone, as many as five waterspouts were spotted on the morning of Aug. 17 as a system moved across Lake Huron. That same system spurred tornado watches from Environment Canada.

The spouts made for for tense moments for those living along the shoreline, but none are believed to have made landfall or caused damage.

It has already been a particularly active tornado season in southwestern Ontario, with half-a-dozen tornadoes confirmed during a storm in late July in addition to four tornadoes confirmed in early June.

The previous record was set just weeks before, with 84 waterspouts/funnels spotted from Aug. 3-7.

- Wih files from CTV's Scott Miller