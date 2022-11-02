Working roofers in London, Ont. scramble as fire comes up from unit through roof

14 roofers working at an industrial complex on Exeter Road in London were “scared” as a fire below them started coming up through the roof.

Thomas Roofing was doing work at 203 Exeter Road on Wednesday when a fire started in one of the units.

The workers did not wish to speak to CTV News London, but they had propane tanks and other materials on the roof, and were trying to salvage anything they could before getting down safely.

“They're the ones that realized that there was a fire that was ultimately burning below them,” says Gary Mosburger, platoon chief with the London Fire Department. “They did exactly what they needed to do getting off the roof, making sure that their crews were safe.”

At the same time that was happening, a worker in an adjacent unit to where the fire started quickly realized he needed to get out of the building.

London fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at a commercial plaza on Exeter Road on Nov. 2, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“I just heard the front office yelling and I couldn't really hear what they were saying,” says Darcy McLennan, who works at a neighbouring industrial pump and mechanical repair shop.

McLennan adds, “I just stopped the machine, turned around and looked, and there was flames shooting out the roof between the roof and the drywall. I knew I had to get out and the smoke filled up pretty quick.”

Fire crews responded in four-and-a-half minutes, and began to put water on the fire from the east side of the building.

“With these types of fires, we don't know what we're walking into,” says Mosburger.

He explains, “There could be hazardous materials on site. The roofing work that's being done involves asphalt, that sort of rubber membrane, it's going to create a lot of black smoke in the air. Us being able to get water on it rather quickly, and getting the fire contained allowed us to make sure that the rest of the building is not going to be lost.”

By noon, less than an hour after the initial call, fire crews were in the interior of the building putting out hot spots, confirming extinguishment and working on the roof.

There were a total of three businesses damaged in the fire.

London fire has called in two investigators to determine cause and origin, and the London Police Service has contacted their arson investigation unit.

Mosburger says it is too early to determine whether the fire is suspicious.

“We believe at this point that the damage is in excess of $500,000,” says Mosburger. “We will be notifying the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to attend.”

There are no reported injuries.