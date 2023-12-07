Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating

Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.

Police were notified of the incident just before 10 a.m.

Along with police, paramedics and fire services attended the scene to assist someone who was injured in a fall.

A 20-year-old Norwich resident was taken to hospital via Air Ornge, but was later pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the accident.