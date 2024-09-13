Woodstock store robbed by man that said he had a gun

A robbery on a variety store on Norwich Avenue in Woodstock has resulted in charges for a 38 year old.

The man entered the store just before 8:30 on Thursday evening, placed his right hand in his pocket and told the clerk that he had a gun. He demanded cigarettes, and fled on foot.

Police found him nearby, placed him under arrest, and recovered the cigarettes. A gun was not found.

The man was charged with robbery.