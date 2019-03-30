Featured
Woodstock police warn of numerous fentanyl overdoses in past 48 hours
Woodstock police are warning the public following a spate of fentanyl overdoses in the past 48 hours.
Police say the fentanyl seized at these locations are blue and green in colour.
They are causing an immediate overdose according to police, although an exact number of overdoses was not revealed by police.
Residents are being urged to contact 911 if an overdose is suspected.