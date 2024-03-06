Woodstock, Ont. police officer who pleaded guilty to on-duty assault gets 'slap on the wrist,' victim’s family and lawyer say

WARNING: This article contains some details readers may find disturbing

A Woodstock police officer — who pleaded guilty to an on-duty assault — will serve no jail time.

At the London courthouse on Wednesday, Justice Craig Sigurdson sentenced Det. Const. Eric Dopf to a conditional discharge and 12 months probation for an assault on Oct. 17, 2022.

Video shown as an exhibit during sentencing shows the tail end of a police chase.

Passenger Che Bosch exited the vehicle behind a plaza, and complied with the officer. He is handcuffed and on the ground, when Dopf arrived and proceeded to strike Bosch six times in the head.

Twenty-four days after the assault Bosch passed away. No connection was made in court between the death and the assault.

“It was very disappointing,” said Lori Bosch, Che’s sister regarding the sentencing. “He’s a police officer and I think he should have gotten a tougher sentence for sure.”

The defence said that since the incident, Dopf has done more than 100 hours of volunteer work, and is still undergoing anger management counselling.

Che Bosch is seen in this undated image. (Source: GoFundMe) ‘

When given the opportunity to address the court, Dopf started to tear up.

“Che didn’t deserve to be treated in that manner, so I am truly sorry,” Dopf told the court. “I’d like to apologize to the Woodstock Police Service, and the citizens of Woodstock for breaking the trust I have worked so hard to build with them over the last eight years. I’d like to apologize to my wife and children for the embarrassment I’ve brought upon them with my actions that day.”

The family didn’t believe Dopf is remorseful, and called his address “crocodile tears.”

Laywer Kevin Egan called the sentencing a “slap on the wrist.” He is now representing the Bosch family in civil action against the Woodstock Police Services Board and Dopf.

He believes the guilty plea helps their case.

“I echo the family’s surprise and concern that the penalty seems to be somewhat lenient,” said Egan. “I was surprised that defence came up with 42 cases of police assaults where the police officer received a lenient sentence. We hear in case law they are supposed to get a harsher sentence than the general public, but that doesn’t appear to be the case here.”

Che Bosch's family (L-R) Elaudie Bosch (mother), Lori Bosch (sister) and Kayle Bosch (daughter) speak to CTV News at London, Ont.'s courthouse on March 6, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Sigurdson went over many factors in his sentencing which lasted nearly 30 minutes. He acknowledged a “chaotic and terrifying scene” which lead up the chase, and stated that the driver of the vehicle and Bosch endangered lives.

However he called it a “brazen, repeated attack on a handcuffed victim” and said the action “breaches public trust.”

Sigurdson took into account many factors in his sentencing, including his emotional apology, therapy, volunteer work, lack of criminal record and no prior misconduct.

As well as his conditional discharge with probation, he has a few other terms.

Among them are keeping the peace, being on good behaviour, having no weapons other than his lawful employment and serving 100 hours of community service.

The Crown’s request of a DNA order was denied by Sigurdson and he is also required to pay a fine.

Dopf will now have a hearing under the Police Services Act, which could result in his termination.