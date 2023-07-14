Woodstock looking to ban backyard fireworks

File: Fireworks light up night sky (Image source: rovenimages.com via Pexels) File: Fireworks light up night sky (Image source: rovenimages.com via Pexels)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver