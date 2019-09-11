Featured
Woodstock father dies days after vehicle flips into pond, police say
A pond is seen with tire marks next to it in the area of Haldimand Road 3, Nanticoke. OPP say a man was seriously injured in the area after a vehicle with children rolled over into water. (Photo: Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 1, 2019)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:27AM EDT
HALDIMAND, Ont. - A father of two has died 10 days after his car left the road and rolled into a pond in Nanticoke, Ont.
Haldimand provincial police identified him as 38-year-old Jesse Milner of Woodstock, Ont.
The incident occurred on the evening of Aug. 31 along Haldimand Road 3 between Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 70.
Police say a family member in a trailing vehicle and others were able to pull the injured man from the car.
They were also able to rescue his two children, a five-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy, uninjured.
Police say Milner died in hospital on Tuesday.