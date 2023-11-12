Women unite to make 'hats and mats' for those in need

It’s a hive of activity at St. George’s Anglican Church in Goderich, Ont. as the Goderich Community Hats and Mats Group get down to the business of making hats, mittens, and milk bag mats for the needy in their community and around the world.

“If I was in their place, I would hope someone would help me out, so I need to be proactive, or if any of my children or grandchildren end up in that position,” explained Brenda Scholl.

The group of approximately 15 volunteers do a little bit of everything.

They make water-resistant milk bag mats for homeless veterans through the Legion, and hats and mittens and other knitted products for local and regional organizations that help the less fortunate. They also make hand knitted feminine hygiene kits for young girls, in places where girls miss school because they can’t afford menstrual supplies.

“I can see with the way things are going that maybe we might have to do something more locally for this. If we do, hopefully more sewers can come forward and help us with that,” said crocheter, Lauralena Blenkhorn.

Goderich Community Hats and Mats Group has been making hats, mitts, and milk bag mats for those in need across their community, and around the world, for the past several years. They meet every Monday night at St. George’s Anglican Church in Goderich, Ont. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Goderich’s Hats and Mats Group are focusing more on local needs this year, as the number of homeless and near homeless increases right in front of their eyes.

“Children are coming to daycare in need of mittens for the day. So, that’s something we could do fairly easily. We’re all handy in one way or the other. It’s just something we could do,” said Kelli Douglas, who helps with the Bluffs Hats and Mats Group, which supports Goderich’s Hats and Mats' makers.

Coordinator Tamara Crocker said the group supply local schools, hospitals, hospices, homeless shelters and food banks with their handmade creations. They even go into Goderich’s high school and teach kids how to make the mats and hats.

They’ll also soon be tying hat and mitt kits to Huron County lampposts for the community’s growing homeless population, as part of their winter donations.

“We kind of look at what’s going on, and see where we can help out,” said Crocker.

When it’s time to sew and weave, the Hats and Mats group get down to business, but their weekly work also has a social element, for the mostly retired group of charitable women.

“We have a lot of fun, as you can see. They love to chat, they love to work, and they love to give back to their community,” said Crocker.

Goderich’s Community Hats and Mats Group meet every Monday night at St. George’s Anglican Church. You can learn more about joining or how to donate materials by visiting them on Facebook.