Woman robbed of prescription opioid meds at knifepoint, Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are looking to identify a suspect after a woman was robbed of her prescription opioid medication at knifepoint earlier this week.
According to the Sarnia Police Service, on April 3 at 6:40 p.m. police responded to 811 Devine St. for the report of a robbery.
Police said that victim, a 23-year-old woman who resides in an apartment at the aforementioned address, uses prescription opioids for a medical condition.
A male suspect knocked on the apartment door and told the victim there was an emergency outside and asked for help. At this time, police said the victim then opened the door and the suspect held a knife to her stomach and demanded her medication.
She provided a quantity of her medication and the suspect fled on foot.
The victim was visibly shaken but not injured.
The suspect male is described as white, approximately 5’11”, with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, dark boots, and has medium length brown hair.
Anyone with information or security footage in this area at this time is asked to review it and contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Hydro explosion leaves Toronto Utility workers injured, customers without power
Toronto fire responded to a flashover explosion in a hydro vault early Saturday morning that sent two workers to hospital and has left up to 500 customers in the area without power.
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis granted bail pending appeal
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis — who was sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets — has been granted bail pending appeal, CTV News has confirmed.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
School stories, art, teach kids about organ donation for Humboldt Broncos' Green Shirt Day
When Sandra LaRose's 16-year-old daughter decided she wanted her organs donated, she encouraged her mom and step-dad to do the same and put red and white stickers on their Saskatchewan health cards.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a cease-fire
Israel's military said Saturday it had recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza, while negotiators prepared to begin another round of talks on brokering a cease-fire and securing the release of the remaining hostages, six months into the war.
Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
-
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's what to do if you haven't gotten solar eclipse glasses