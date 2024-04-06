Woman robbed of prescription opioid meds at knifepoint, Sarnia police searching for suspect

Sarnia police are looking to identify a suspect after a woman was robbed of her prescription opioid medication at knifepoint earlier this week.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, on April 3 at 6:40 p.m. police responded to 811 Devine St. for the report of a robbery.

Police said that victim, a 23-year-old woman who resides in an apartment at the aforementioned address, uses prescription opioids for a medical condition.

A male suspect knocked on the apartment door and told the victim there was an emergency outside and asked for help. At this time, police said the victim then opened the door and the suspect held a knife to her stomach and demanded her medication.

She provided a quantity of her medication and the suspect fled on foot.

The victim was visibly shaken but not injured.

The suspect male is described as white, approximately 5’11”, with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, dark boots, and has medium length brown hair.

Anyone with information or security footage in this area at this time is asked to review it and contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.