Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas

A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday July 16, an SUV and car collided at the intersection of John Wise Line and Fairview Road just south of St. Thomas, Ont.

OPP say a 76-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital and is in critical condition.

An officer on scene in the early stages of the investigation believed the SUV had stopped at the stop sign going east and then pulled out when it collided with a northbound car.

The road was closed for hours as police investigated but is now open.