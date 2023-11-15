Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in south London.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road south near Viscount Road.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries and has since succumbed to those injuries.

The involved driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.