LONDON
London

    • Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London

    London police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Nov. 15, 2023. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London) London police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Nov. 15, 2023. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)

    A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in south London.

    Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

    The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road south near Viscount Road.

    According to police, the pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries and has since succumbed to those injuries.

    The involved driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News