Witness described frightening details at bush party shooting trial
Isabella Restrepo resumed with her testimony on Friday, telling the jury the frightening details surrounding the shooting death that took place at a bush party for young people off of Pack Road in south London on July 30, 2021.
The 22 year old said after an altercation over a spilled drink involving one of the co-accused Emily Altmann, she and her friends, including Josue Silva, went into hiding in the bush because they heard people had shown up with weapons, saying, "We didn't know what to do, we were scared."
When describing the 18-year-old Silva she said, "He (Silva) was quiet, he was crouching, not talking."
Eventually, Silva emerged from hiding and was shot in the abdomen. Restrepo said after calling for emergency crews, they tried to stop the bleeding by using a T-shirt.
She testified that she and her friends went to hospital and while there, “We found out that Josue had passed."
Days later, the 22-year-old Altmann, along with co-accused Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23, were charged. They have both pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
Restrepo is only the second person to testify at this lengthy trial which is expected to hear from up to 200 witnesses.
Later, under cross-examination from Altmann’s lawyer, Nathan Gorham suggested that Restrepo was lying while on the stand because she was upset Silva had died and she responded, "No, I have not told any lies.”
Her testimony is expected to resume on Monday.
The trial is slated to last 10 weeks.
