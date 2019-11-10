LONDON Ont. - Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for some parts of Southwestern Ontario Sunday evening into Monday morning.

A developing low pressure system will bring snow into portions of the region Sunday evening into Monday.

Anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible by Monday evening.

Affected areas include London and Middlesex, Elgin, Lambton, Oxford, Norfolk, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

This could impact travel across the region and drivers should use caution.