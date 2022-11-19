Winter weather leaves its mark in midwestern Ontario
Winter has arrived with a fury in midwestern Ontario.
“I don’t like it, but what can you do,” said Walter Smith, as he shovelled his driveway in Teeswater, Ont.
Snow squalls disrupted travel across the region on Saturday, as cold air crossing Lake Huron was fueled by warm water. Streamers slammed many communities across southern Ontario, but residents in Grey-Bruce appeared to have received the worst of it.
Places like Chesley were digging out after a dump of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow on Friday, only to have more fall Saturday.
A car is seen buried in snow in Chesley, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2022. (Source: Sabrina Walpole)
Over in Paisley, its temporary bridge linking north and south closed after a tractor trailer went off the road, taking out a hydro pole.
Winter’s fury was felt in town and in the countryside.
“The farmers are all busy trying to keep the calves warm and dry today,” said Joe Dickson, from his Bruce County farm.
Bruce County has declared a significant weather event, which means it’s a struggle for crews to keep up the pace of the falling and blowing snow — and that’s something Shelby Mackinnon knows firsthand.
She drove on Grey-Bruce Line near Tara overnight while it was wheel deep in snow, and she said it was one of the worst drives she’s had in years.
Grey-Bruce Line near Tara, Ont., as seen on Nov. 18, 2022. (Shelby MacKinnon)
Environment Canada said the snow isn’t likely to stick around all winter.
Milder conditions are on the way in early December, but for now, it’s time to pull out the shovels and snowblowers, as winter arrives with a fury in midwestern Ontario.
“I don’t even know this fella, but I’m blowing out his driveway,” said John Kaplan, as he completes his snow blowing rounds on his street in Teeswater.
Over in Niagara and Buffalo, N.Y. meanwhile, a lake-effect storm has crippled the region over the course of the weekend, dropping approximately 80 centimetres and 1.2 metres of snow respectively.
— With files from CTVNews.ca’s Natasha O’Neill
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected
A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.
What are the symptoms of long COVID? Canadians suffering share their experiences
According to Health Canada, there are more than 100 symptoms associated with long COVID, or post-COVID condition. On opposite sides of the country, two women suffering from different symptoms have experienced the same impacts to their quality of life over the past 11 months. CTVNews.ca brings you their stories.
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
After months of tension and turmoil, Green Party set to announce new leader
The Green Party is set to announce its new leader — or leaders — today, with six names on the ranked ballot, including two joint tickets.
Human rights organizations criticize controversial statements from FIFA president
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino held nothing back when denouncing the criticisms towards Qatar in a press conference on Saturday. But various human rights organizations are unimpressed with his controversial statements.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
B.C. teacher disciplined after drafting student's apology letter in which he praised himself
A B.C. teacher has had his certificate of qualification suspended for one day after an incident in which he drafted and sent an apology letter on a student's behalf, and praised his own teaching ability in the text.
Kitchener
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
Intense bargaining is set to take place today between the province and education workers ahead of a possible strike.
-
'There was no other option': Brantford mom drives to New York state for children's medicine
When three of Patricia Farfan’s four children were running a fever, including her three-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, she said the small supply of year-old medication she had in the cupboard quickly ran out.
-
Teen charged with attempted murder, taxi driver in critical condition
Six Nations police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder following an alleged incident involving a taxi driver.
Windsor
-
Vehicle convoy expected in Windsor Saturday afternoon: Police
Windsor police are warning the public in advance of a vehicle convoy that is expected to arrive in the city mid-Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet.
-
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
-
W.E. Care For Kids 25th anniversary charity gala showcases world renowned jeweler
The 25th anniversary of the W.E. Care For Kids charity gala on Friday night at Willestead Manor was a big success. Funds were raised through the auctioning of one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by world renown Ukrainian jeweler and sculptor Igor Lobortas.
Barrie
-
Snow squall alerts issued for Central Ontario with up to 80 cm to blanket areas
Environment Canada has issued three snow squall alerts for Central Ontario Friday and into the weekend.
-
Man faces manslaughter charge after ping pong game turns deadly
The trial of a 30-year-old man charged with his uncle's death inside a Town of Mono mansion three years ago is underway.
-
Hospitals sound the alarm amid 'unprecedented surge' in child cases of RSV
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital released a letter to the community noting the "unprecedented surge in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses."
Northern Ontario
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. On Saturday at 7 p.m., CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
Snow squall warnings issued for much of the northeast; travel not advised
A snow squall warning was issued Saturday for much of the northeast along with winter travel advisories in several regions.
-
Ontario warns residents of text scam offering one-time payment
Ontario’s Ministry of Energy is warning residents of a scam circulating over text in which recipients are offered a one-time government payment.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here is when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow this weekend
Environment Canada says periods of lake effect snow off Lake Ontario will bring 5 to 10 cm of snow to Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Highway 401 westbound closed in Prescott area due to collisions, weather: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario is closed because of collisions caused by poor weather conditions.
-
Two adults, child treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Ottawa
Ottawa fire says firefighters rescued several people from their balconies as smoke filled the hallways of an apartment building on Gladstone Avenue.
Toronto
-
Bargaining continues between education workers and province as Monday strike deadline looms
Intense bargaining is set to take place today between the province and education workers ahead of a possible strike.
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal Santa Claus Parade returns with drag queen Barbada as Star Fairy
Father Christmas will once again ride his sleigh through downtown Montreal on Saturday, after a two-year absence due to health restrictions. His return will be marked by a touch of extravagance with the presence of drag queen Barbada from Barbados, who will slip into the shoes of the Star Fairy for the first time.
-
P.E.I. woman scrambles to save beloved horse from Quebec slaughterhouse
Tyra Perry sat bolt upright in her bed early on Nov. 4. She says her hands shook as she held her phone and read the message: Mittcent Vangogh, the gentle racehorse she had grown to love, was being taken to a slaughterhouse.
-
NDP has its sights set on federal minister Steven Guilbeault's Montreal seat
The New Democratic Party (NDP) will launch explicit and direct attacks this weekend on Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, the member of Parliament for the Montreal riding of Laurier--Sainte-Marie, making it "their priority" to take his seat in the next election.
Atlantic
-
U.S. defence secretary stresses importance of continued support for Ukraine
The United States Secretary of Defense has stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine in a world he says is increasingly under threat from autocratic regimes.
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Woody wakes up: Beloved talking tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another Christmas season
In Nov. 2021, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., after 15 years away -- and now he’s back to spread even more Christmas cheer.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 3:15 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:15 P.M. | Santa Claus Parade returns to Winnipeg this weekend
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade, which dates back to 1909, is returning for the first time since 2019 to Winnipeg streets.
-
'This is what Manitoba's all about': Blue Bomber fans descend on Regina for 109th Grey Cup
Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are descending on Regina this weekend to celebrate their favourite football team, as the Bombers look for a three-peat victory as Grey Cup champions.
-
Influenza activity increasing in Manitoba: province
Numbers show that influenza activity is climbing in Manitoba, with the province saying the test positivity rate for Influenza A during the week of Nov. 6 to 12, was 7.4 per cent.
Calgary
-
Indigenous market and art showcase takes over Beltine this weekend
Indigenous innovation, culture and fashion will be on display in downtown Calgary this weekend at the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase and Market.
-
'We need to find this person': Family pleads for answers in Calgary woman's hit-and-run death
An unexpected tragedy has left a Calgary family in disbelief and pain as they continue to search for answers into the hit-and run-death of Aloka Akot.
-
MP George Chahal hosting Saturday job fair at Genesis Centre
Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is hosting a job fair Saturday at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'It's really sharp': Edmonton Oil Kings unveil new alternate jersey
The Edmonton Oil Kings unveiled a new alternate jersey on Friday night during their game against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
-
Wranglers earn 5-1 win in first end of back-to-back contests against Bakersfield
The Calgary Wranglers defeated the Bakersfield Condors in a game played Friday night in southern California.
-
FIFA President hits back at World Cup critics with shocking diatribe
The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup's opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government's actions and a wide-range of other topics.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested for spitting on baby in Vancouver, police say
A 59-year-old man is accused of spitting on a stranger's baby in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Friday afternoon.
-
Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay
A state of local emergency in response to drought along British Columbia's Sunshine Coast has been lifted as water flow returned to a key water source.
-
B.C. teacher disciplined after drafting student's apology letter in which he praised himself
A B.C. teacher has had his certificate of qualification suspended for one day after an incident in which he drafted and sent an apology letter on a student's behalf, and praised his own teaching ability in the text.