Winter travel advisory and storm warning in effect across region

Environment Canada has issued some weather advisories for the region.

London-Middlesex is under a winter weather travel advisory and Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.

Snow is forecast to begin late this afternoon and will quickly become heavy at times, before transitioning to periods of rain tonight as temperatures rise above freezing.

According to Environment Canada, strong southeasterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will combine with this heavy snow to cause significantly reduced visibility at times.

Huron OPP is advising motorists to avoid travelling if possible. If you must drive somewhere, police say to be prepared by ensuring you have adequate fuel, blankets, cell phone chargers, and other safety supplies on board.

"The Huron OPP is preparing for increased calls for service during this weather event and are working with our community partners to ensure they are prepared," said Community Safety Officer for the Huron OPP Detachment Constable Craig Soldan. "Please avoid any unnecessary travel and if you must venture out on the roadways, please be prepared, have a plan, and communicate with your loved ones when you've reached your destination."

Here’s a look at the London-area forecast:

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning

Friday night: Snow at times heavy changing to periods of rain near midnight. Local blowing snow in the evening. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southeast 50 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Temperature rising to plus 3 in the evening then falling.

Saturday: Periods of snow. Local blowing snow in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 80 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. High minus 1 with temperature falling to minus 4 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 12.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 10.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 11.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 10.