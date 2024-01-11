Winter storm watch in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issues a winter storm watch for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties.

A winter storm is expected to arrive Friday night and last into Saturday morning.

Around 10-25 cm of snow is possible with strong wind gusts and blowing snow expected.

Environment Canada said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Huron OPP is advising motorists to avoid travelling if possible. If you must drive somewhere, police say to be prepared by ensuring you have adequate fuel, blankets, cell phone chargers, and other safety supplies on board.

"The Huron OPP is preparing for increased calls for service during this weather event and are working with our community partners to ensure they are prepared," said Community Safety Officer for the Huron OPP Detachment Constable Craig Soldan. "Please avoid any unnecessary travel and if you must venture out on the roadways, please be prepared, have a plan, and communicate with your loved ones when you've reached your destination."

As of Thursday afternoon, London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are not under any warnings or watches regarding this storm.

Here’s a look at the London-area forecast:

Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night: Snow at times heavy changing to periods of rain near midnight. Local blowing snow in the evening. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southeast 50 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Temperature rising to plus 3 in the evening then falling.

Saturday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 10.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 11.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 10.