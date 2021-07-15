LONDON, ONT. -- A day after Toronto city council decided to change the name of that city’s Dundas Street, the east-west spine of London’s road network faces renewed scrutiny.

Last summer, the London Black History Coordinating Committee (LBHCC) sent a letter to city council backing a petition to change the name of Plantation Road.

Chair Carl Cadogan expects another community-wide discussion about the names Dundas Place and Dundas Street.

“I think it’s hard to correct history, but you can try to have an impact now,” he says.

Henry Dundas was an 18th century politician who delayed the abolition of slavery in the British Empire by an estimated 15 years.

Councillor Elizabeth Peloza pushed for a review of the street naming policy at City Hall last year.

A decision about Dundas Street and a number of others is awaiting civic administration’s report.

“Its going to be a difficult conversation and a longer one, but making sure the community has a chance to have its say,” explains Peloza.

She adds that the upcoming report will assist council in developing a policy to address offensive or inappropriate street names.

“I didn’t want to do one-offs, this street, then that street,” Peloza tells CTV News London. “I was looking for a fully transparent public engagement process.”

Requested by council in September 2020, civic administration says the report won’t be completed until late fall of this year.

“As part of this report, staff will also be preparing a list of potential new street names in consultation with the community that reflect the contribution of London’s Historic Black Families, Indigenous communities, and people of colour,” writes Rumina Morris, director of Anti-Racism and Anti-Oppression said in a statement sent to CTV News London.

“Dundas Street and other streets in London will be examined and potentially renamed within the scope of this review and in close consultation with the community,” she added.

Cadogan doesn’t want the issue to wait until the next council takes office at the end of 2022, “The city moves slowly, and we don’t want to be talking about this three years down the road.”

He says if the city decides to change a street name, it’s not enough to install new signs -- education must also be considered.

“Do (people) understand why you changed it? The history? The rationale?”

Peloza remains optimistic.

“People have asked for real steps that matter, and I believe this is going to be one of them.”

CTV News London contacted Mayor Ed Holder’s office about the impact of Toronto’s decision - but it declined to comment until the staff report is completed in late fall.