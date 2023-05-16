'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges

An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man.

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.

When they arrived, they were approached by a person “wielding a knife toward the officers.”

Other officers were called in to block portions of the roadway and evacuating neighbouring homes while officers worked to de-escalate the situation.

After being tased the suspect was taken into custody.

The following charges were laid:

Assault a peace officer

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Uttering threats to cause death

Three counts of failure to comply with probation

Three counts of failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing at a later date.