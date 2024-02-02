Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam and Quebec's Fred la Marmotte all reportedly did not see their shadows.
According to centuries-old folklore, that's good news for Canadians tired of wintry weather.
The tradition holds that if a groundhog doesn't see its shadow on Groundhog Day, springlike weather will soon arrive. But if a shadow appears, winter's icy grip won't let go for quite some time.
The consensus on spring's early arrival extended to western Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil, whose annual declaration exploded in popularity after the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day".
Folklorists say the Groundhog Day ritual may have something to do with Feb. 2 landing midway between winter solstice and spring equinox.
Willie in past years
In Ontario’s South Bruce Peninsula, those keeping the Wiarton Willie tradition alive have also been seeking a fresh start in the aftermath of controversy.
The groundhog was nowhere to be seen at the festivities held virtually in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It took nine months for the town to acknowledge the albino rodent had died.
Willie's handlers brought in an understudy the following year, but in a break from long-standing tradition, that animal was the usual brown colour. A white-haired replacement Willie was finally procured from Ohio for Groundhog Day in 2023.
It remains to be seen what Willie will look like today, but organizers say the rodent's prediction will be ushered in with pre-dawn fireworks over the Wiarton Arena parking lot.
The most famous Groundhog Day event in North America is taking place in western Pennsylvania, where Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow.
Thousands are expected to attend Phil’s annual declaration that exploded in popularity after the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” in which a curmudgeonly TV weatherman is stuck in a time loop and forced to relive the day in Punxsutawney over and over.
Groundhog Day is part of a tradition rooted in European agricultural life, marking the midpoint between the shortest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The practice of watching an animal’s emergence from winter hibernation to forecast weather dates back to ancient times and also has roots in a similar German tradition involving badgers or bears.
— With files from Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal and The Associated Press
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Has the foreign interference commission lost credibility because Uyghur Canadians refuse to testify?
As the foreign interference commission kicked off this week, the inquiry received fierce criticism from a diaspora group often targeted by China.
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
Japanese fugitive wanted for 50 years admits to bombings, dies four days later
A man who died at a Japanese hospital this week told police before he passed away that he was one of the country's most wanted fugitives and had been on the run for nearly 50 years for being part of a radical group that carried out bombings in the 1970s, police said Friday.
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
'Dense' fog prompts Environment Canada to issue advisories to these provinces
Environment Canada issued a number of advisories on Friday morning, warning some Canadians of dense fog that could reduce visibility to zero. Here's where.
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Haley insists she's staying in the GOP race. Here's how that could cause problems for Trump
Nikki Haley 's path to the GOP nomination is rapidly shrinking following recent losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. But she's vowing to stay in the race indefinitely, backed by thousands of committed donors.
Taylor Swift could make it to the Super Bowl from Tokyo. Finding private jet parking, that's tricky.
If Taylor Swift is jetting from her upcoming Tokyo concert to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl the next day, she'd better already have a place to park her plane.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
-
'Speaks to the strength of this community': Caribana coming to Kitchener in late August
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana.
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Thousands of dollars handed over in Tecumseh scam
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
-
WRH eyeing next week to lift code grey following cyberattack
Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack. It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.
-
Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
Barrie
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
-
Coroner's office investigates disturbing incident on First Nation land
Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service is investigating a disturbing incident at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.
-
Contract for Bradford library staff finalized
Months after they were ordered back to work, staff at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library (BWGPL) have a new collective agreement.
Northern Ontario
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
Ottawa
-
Will cold temperatures in Ottawa this weekend allow the Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen?
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
Toronto
-
Supreme Court to rule on whether Doug Ford can keep 2018 cabinet mandate letters secret
The Supreme Court of Canada will release its ruling today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government can keep his cabinet minister’s mandate letters secret.
-
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
-
Homicide unit investigating after 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police say homicide investigators are on-scene at a home in Richmond Hill after three people were found dead there Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec court upholds COVID-19 curfew
A provincial court justice of the peace has upheld the Quebec government's imposition of curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding several people guilty of breaking the health order during a protest.
-
An early spring? Quebec's new Fred la marmotte says 'yes'
Val d'Espoir's new Fred la marmotte has predicted an spring for 2024.
-
Quebec man wins big after finding lottery ticket just days before deadline
A lucky Quebec man is $50,000 richer after finding a winning Celebration lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift in 2022.
Atlantic
-
Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
-
-
Weather watch: Cape Breton residents bracing for significant snow
Cape Breton is bracing for a period of heavy snow stretching over several days.
Winnipeg
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
-
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
Smith's gender regulations could create contradictions for sports organizations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.
-
'Year-round hub': Calgary releases details of final agreement for new event centre
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s dramatic temperature swings put stress on bees, cattle
Recent wild temperature swings in British Columbia have raised concerns about the impact on some local animals' health, and potentially their survival.
-
Driver involved in alleged back-to-back hit-and-runs still not identified: Coquitlam RCMP
Mounties in Coquitlam are still trying to identify one of two vehicles involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a pedestrian seriously injured at a crosswalk in the city last weekend.
-
Smoking brakes, exhausted drivers, unsecured loads: RCMP report outlines truck safety issues on Metro Vancouver roads
A report from Mounties is renewing concerns about trucking safety in Metro Vancouver, finding that more than half were pulled off the road after inspections last year.