LONDON, ONT. -- A 42-year-old Wiarton woman has been charged after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel while impaired by drug.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Owen Sound police were called to a west end parking lot to check on the passed out woman.

She was arrested and charged her with impaired operation by drug and having an excess of blood drug concentration in her system.

Police also charged her with possession for the purpose of trafficking after a search of the vehicle found alleged cocaine, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The woman had her licence suspended for 90 days and her car was impounded for seven days.

She will appear in court Aug. 19.