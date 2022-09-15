White Oaks P.S. to remain closed Friday due to power outage

White Oaks Public School will remain closed on Friday due to an ongoing power outage.

The school announced Thursday morning that in-person classes were cancelled due to a power outage.

According to a press release from the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) late Thursday afternoon, the maintenance department, along with electrical contractors, "are working quickly to resolve this localized repair at the school."

In addition, before and school programs, the child care centre and the family centre will also be closed on Friday.

The TVDSB asks families to check their child's digital platform at the beginning of the school day for learning activities.

In-person learning will resume on Sept. 19.

"The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly," the release reads.