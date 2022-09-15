White Oaks P.S. to remain closed Friday due to power outage

White Oaks Public School. (Source: TVDSB) White Oaks Public School. (Source: TVDSB)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who is involved in the security of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

London is seeing an unprecedented amount of security as thousands wait in line to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and with many world leaders expected to attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday. CTVNews.ca spoke to experts about the security involved in planning for such a large and monumental event.

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver