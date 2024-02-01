What to expect from Monday's news conference on 2018 World Junior investigation

More details are expected Monday in relation to the investigation of several prominent hockey players.

London police have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. at RBC Place to update developments in its 2018 investigation into alleged sexual assault that happened at the World Junior Hockey Championship in London, Ont.

The lawyers for five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey gold medal team confirmed their clients face criminal charges and will plead not guilty.

Speaking with CTV News London's Carlyle Fiset, former London Police Service Chief Murray Faulkner said one of the reasons for the delay in this [release of information] is that they have to get together the information to go in front of a criminal court.

"Now the question is, are these individuals going to be charged jointly, one trial, or will there be five different trials, and as such, I think probably on Monday that type of information will be given ty the London police," said Faulkner.

When it comes to the historical nature of the case, Faulkner said it's not unusual for police to revisit a case that was seemingly closed.

"In many homicide investigations, the case is closed because there is no new evidence. Then down the road, either forensic evidence, DNA evidence comes up that then now can be reopened. And I'm not sure why this case was reopened. My suspicious is that during the CHL investigation, players were asked to come forward, they did, and that investigation was handed over to the police for further information and investigation," Faulkner explained.

When it comes to how much information can be revealed, what they're charged with, if they were released on bail with or without conditions and the next court appearance.

"They will be limited in the information that can be handed out because they have to pout together disclosure packages for the Crown Attorney to give to the defense. That in itself will take several months," Faulkner added. "You have five accused, five different disclosure packages that will include video tape statements of the accused, of the victim, DNA evidence, forensic evidence, photographs, statement of independent witnesses, so all of that has to go to the Crown Attorney and dispersed to the defense council [before it can go to the public]"

The five former Canadian junior players who have been confirmed part of the investigation are Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod. All but Formenton are currently signed to NHL teams.