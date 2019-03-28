Featured
Wettlaufer back at women's prison in Kitchener, Ont.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted by police from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on June 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 4:32PM EDT
Elizabeth Wettlaufer has been returned to the maximum security Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont.
The former nurse was convicted in a series of deaths at nursing homes in London and Woodstock.
She had been transferred from Grand Valley to a psychiatric facility in Montreail to receive medical treatment.
Corrections Canada notified Susan Horvath, the daughter of one of Wettlaufer's victims by letter, indicating that she is now back in Kitchener.