Elizabeth Wettlaufer has been returned to the maximum security Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont.

The former nurse was convicted in a series of deaths at nursing homes in London and Woodstock.

She had been transferred from Grand Valley to a psychiatric facility in Montreail to receive medical treatment.

Corrections Canada notified Susan Horvath, the daughter of one of Wettlaufer's victims by letter, indicating that she is now back in Kitchener.