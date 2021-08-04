LONDON, ONT. -- In preparation for the return of classes in September, Western University has set up a survey to gauge COVID-19 vaccination rates of students, faculty and staff.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priority,” said Western president Alan Shepard in a news release.

Although Western was the first Canadian university to make vaccinations a requirement for living in residence, Shepard has not committed to mandatory shots for staff and other students. “We are actively exploring all of our options, as expert guidance evolves in response to the pandemic.”

A testing and vaccination clinic is available on campus.

The survey ends Aug. 9.