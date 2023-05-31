Western University to install 74 new EV charging stations

It’ll soon be easier to charge your electric vehicle (EV) at Western University.

Over the next two years, 74 new EV charging stations will be installed across the campus.

“Embracing the adoption of EV charging on campus is another way Western is demonstrating leadership in sustainability, and our commitment to a net-zero future,” said Heather Hyde, Western’s director of sustainability.

Western has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions for campus operations by 2050.

Natural Resources Canada will be investing $460,000, and Western will be investing $995,400.

Currently, there are only six charging stations at the University.