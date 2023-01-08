Western University remembers four students who lost their lives aboard Flight PS752

As Sunday marks three years since the Iranian military shot down flight PS752, Western University is remembering four graduate students:

Ghazal Nourian, PhD candidate in Mechanical & Materials Engineering

Milad Nahavandi, PhD candidate in Chemical & biochemical Engineering

Hadis Hayatdavoudi, PhD in Chemistry

Sajedeh Saraeian, incoming Masters student in Chemical and Biochemical Engineering

In addition to the four Western University students, the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo each lost two PhD students while the University of Windsor said five students/researchers were lost.

The memorial service which took place on January 8, 2020 can be found here.