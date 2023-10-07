Western University names new chancellor

Western University has announced that Kelly Meighan will be installed as the university’s 24th chancellor, effective Oct. 11.

Meighen, who grew up in London, Ont., is the president of the Meighen Family Foundation, supporting youth mental health, the arts, and non-profit governance in Canada.

She has also led the Foundation’s new strategic focus to support organizations and initiatives that improve access to safe housing, healthy food and services for vulnerable children.

Meighen has chaired the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Board of Trustees, the CAMH Foundation, McGill University’s Academic Advising and Mentoring Advisory Board and the Stratford Festival.

As Western’s chancellor, Meighen will be the honorary and symbolic head of the university, presiding over convocation ceremonies to admit candidates to degrees, diplomas and certificates.