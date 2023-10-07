Western University names new chancellor
Western University has announced that Kelly Meighan will be installed as the university’s 24th chancellor, effective Oct. 11.
Meighen, who grew up in London, Ont., is the president of the Meighen Family Foundation, supporting youth mental health, the arts, and non-profit governance in Canada.
She has also led the Foundation’s new strategic focus to support organizations and initiatives that improve access to safe housing, healthy food and services for vulnerable children.
Meighen has chaired the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Board of Trustees, the CAMH Foundation, McGill University’s Academic Advising and Mentoring Advisory Board and the Stratford Festival.
As Western’s chancellor, Meighen will be the honorary and symbolic head of the university, presiding over convocation ceremonies to admit candidates to degrees, diplomas and certificates.
More than 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
