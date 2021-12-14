Western University moving to online exams due to COVID-19

The threat of the Omicron variant has made Western University switch from in-person exams to online for the end the term.

Starting Friday until Dec. 22 all scheduled exams will move online.

Exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 15-16) however will continue in person unless students are notified.

President Alan Shepard said in a statement although cases remain low at Western the school has chosen to take these proactive steps.

“The decision to shift exams online was made to ensure students and employees are able to enjoy the holiday break by limiting in-person contact throughout the rest of the term,” Shepard added. “We recognize this decision may prove disruptive to some, but the health and safety of the Western community is our top priority.”

Other schools across the country including Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. have already moved to online exams due to rising COVID-19 cases.