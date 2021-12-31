Western University head taking sudden leave after heart concern

Western University President Alan Shepard is taking a leave of absence after an "unexpected cardiac issue."

The school tweeted Friday that Shepard required immediate attention.

Shepard joined Western University as president and vice-chancellor in July 2019 after heading up Montreal's Concordia University for seven years.

Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Sarah Prichard will be acting president for the coming weeks.

More information is expected to be released when it is available.