A study out of Western University has shown that for some people loneliness may be genetic, but that environmental factors can help combat that feeling.

The study examined more than 750 pairs of twins from Australia. The use of twins helps researchers compare and gauge genetic and environmental influences.

While the study showed that some people are genetic disposed to feel lonely, it also showed that face-to-face interactions with people or having a pet can combat the impact of loneliness.

Julie Aitken Schermer, a professor at Western who studies personality differences and behaviour genetics, says our society is becoming increasingly lonely.

“It does concern be me because I think we’re getting more lonely as a society. We’re not having the same richness of interaction,” she explains. “For many young people, their friends are just clicks on buttons and fewer and fewer of them go beyond superficial, fleeting connections.”

The study found a connection with loneliness, insecurity, and neuroticism. Loneliness has also been linked to depression.

The study also found that those with traits of agreeableness, conscientiousness and extroversion were less likely to identify themselves as ‘lonely.’