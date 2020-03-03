LONDON, ONT -- Western University is preparing for a student walkout as part of a national demonstration Wednesday in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chiefs.

Student organizations across the country are holding a walkout between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Students plan to meet in front of the University Community Centre, and from there they will march down designated route to University College.

“Wet'suwet'en sovereignty and law must be respected and we stand in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in demanding that BC, Canada, the RCMP and CGL respect their authority,” reads the description of the demonstration of Facebook.

Western says that traffic disruptions are possible in and around campus during the demonstration.

All transit and shuttle buses are expected to run as normal but delays are possible.

Students, faculty and staff with mobility limitations should contact Accessibility Services at accessibility@uwo.ca or 519-661-2111, ext. 85501.