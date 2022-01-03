Western outlines learning plan amid updated COVID-19 restrictions

Western University is laying out its plan for learning going forward.

A letter addressed to students at Wester, Brescia, Huron and King’s University College, states “As we re-open Tuesday Jan 4, and we prepare for the restart of classes and make-up exams on Jan 10, the health and safety of our campus community remains our top priority.”

As announced in December, the start of class for the winter term has been delayed to Jan. 10 with most classes going virtual until Jan.31.

If virtual classes are expected to be extended beyond Jan. 31, Western says it will notify the campus community the week of Jan. 10.

Libraries will still be available with reduced hours. The student recreation centre will be closed for in-person programming until Jan. 26 and all dining areas, including those in residences, will be closed.