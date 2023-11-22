Western hosts inaugural Cleantech Conference

Western University hosted its first ever Cleantech Conference Wednesday.

It offered a glimpse into how environmentally friendly technology can help drive the economy forward.

Among the exhibitors was engineering PhD candidate Nima Asgari, who showcased semi-transparent photovoltaic panels that can be used in greenhouses.

He said Canada’s climate presents an untapped opportunity when it comes to employing cleantech in food production.

“We are maybe third or fourth in the whole world working on these panels’ applications in greenhouses, and the first group studying the applications in greenhouses in Canada,” he said.

In the next booth was engineering PhD candidate Uzair Jamil, who showcased something called ‘agrivoltaic systems’ in crop production.

The ultimate goal he said is greater food yields using less land.

“What solar farms are to be employed — the idea is that they get integrated so there is no issue with land use that generally is associated with solar farms,” said Jamil.

The co-organizer of the inaugural Cleantech conference, Andy Hrymak, a professor of engineering, said events like this are important as social awareness of the effects of climate change continue to grow.

“We see that in the huge interest in electric vehicles in terms of transportation. But it’s also going to be how we heat and cool our homes. It’s going to be about how we do our food processing, and what kinds of foods, our agriculture space. So it really is a whole changed movement in how we relate with our environment,” said Hrymak.

Conference organizers said Canada lags behind in many areas when it comes to cleantech. The event is designed to help accelerate the cleantech industry in Canada.

David Muir, associate vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships at Western said cleantech is changing the future of industry and technology.

“I think they can augment the industry that we know today. I think that what we’re seeing today is very exciting. We can see solutions to global environmental and sustainable challenges, which is one of the biggest global challenges facing us, as well as presenting economic opportunities for new start-ups in this case,” said Muir.