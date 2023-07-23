Western Graduate student breaks barriers in mathematics

A University of Western Ontario graduate student is breaking barriers in the field of math by using her skills to better her community, and contribute to scientific research.

“The climate crisis is booming,” Victoria Quance told CTV News. “We see it recently with the fires and that's only going to continue, so I would love to continue with that for the rest of my life in my career as well combining my skills in math and helping combat climate change.”

Quance is getting her masters in applied mathematics while running her own business, Accelerate Tutoring.

Her personal career goal is to use her data crunching skills to solve climate change.

But she also hopes to encourage other young women and LGBTQ2S+ identifying people to pursue careers in this male dominated field.

“So mathematics is historically male-dominated and at Western most of my classes are still male-dominated,” she explained.

“I’m one of the only female identifying students in a lot of my classes and I just love being a face for more women to join the field a lot of my professors are also male, so, I love being in those spaces and encouraging more female identifying people to join the field and minorities of course,” she said.