

Celine Moreau, CTV London





The Government of Canada is supporting a hockey project aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle for men.

On behalf of the Minister of Health, the government announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada will be investing $2.5M over three-and-a-half years to help expand Western University’s Hockey Fans in Training (Hockey FIT) program across the country.

The program aims to motivate adult Canadian males to eat healthier foods and become more physically active by incorporating participants' passion for hockey into the initiative.

Hockey FIT will partner with the Canadian Hockey League and the YMCA to implement 12-week sessions targeting 1,280 men between the ages of 35-65 who are overweight.

Hockey FIT will use various social media platforms and technologies to support participants during and after the program.