WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Northern Tornadoes Project says there were two tornadoes that cut through Midwestern Ontario on Saturday evening.

The Western University research team says, they believe, an EF-0 tornado developed north of Goderich, before moving northeast of Lucknow and Ripley.

The EF-0 designation is based on reports and photos and video from the ground, not damage, as there have been no damage reports as of yet.

Meanwhile, a tornado that destroyed several barns, and at least one home near Chatsworth, has been increased to an EF-2 twister. That means researchers believe winds surpassed 170 km/h.

The clean-up from that storm, east of Chatsworth, continues Tuesday.

A fundraiser for the Zehr family, who lost everything in the tornado, has surpassed $80,000.