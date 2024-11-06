LONDON
London

Wednesday to be mild but cloudy, chance of rain

Wednesday is expected to be mild but cloudy with a chance of rain, according to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. There will be a breeze in the morning.

“Slight risk of showers Wednesday morning, overcast as we head through the early part of the day, but some peaks of sunshine will get us through and cooling off as we head into your Thursday,” said Atchison.

A mild day Wednesday, starting out around 16, reaching a high of 19. A cold front is moving in.

“Thursday full sunshine and 10 degrees,” she added.

“There’s your cold front, it will just take a while for the airmass to cool things down.”

Thursday’s low will fall to 8, followed by a low of 2 on Friday. The high will reach 10 degrees.

