'We support them': Locals honour Indigenous Veterans Day

Tuesday marks Indigenous Veterans Day, meant to honour all the First Nations, Inuit and Métis veterans who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

In Ingersoll, Ont., it was a day of recognition. For the first time, the town hosted a ceremony to honour Indigenous veterans and the sacrifices they made.

“I think it will help create a new path for Indigenous people,” says Rob Mabee, president of Ingersoll’s Legion Branch 119. “It’s just to show that the people in this community are behind Indigenous people and we support their cause.”

The first Aboriginal Veterans Day was founded in 1994 in Manitoba. It has since led to other communities across the country commemorating this as a national day of recognition.

Even though Indigenous people made vast contributors to the war effort, many were denied their rights and freedoms, says Grand Chief Joel Abram of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians.

“Because some weren't treated especially well when they returned some of them had to give up their Indian status, some didn't receive the same benefits when they came back home,” he explains.

Abram had two great grandfathers enlist in the military.

Recalling his great grandfather George Abram, he says, “He went over to serve [and] he had some of his kids taken away to residential schools, so that’s an example of some of the things that typically happened.”

“We remember the sacrifices that all veterans made during these times of conflict, and maintain the freedoms that we enjoy today. It’s something that we should all think about,” Abram says.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office put out a statement expressing gratitude to all First Nations, Inuit and Métis service members who served.

"Despite their service and sacrifice during these conflicts, many Indigenous Veterans endured hatred and systemic racism,” the statement read. “The Government of Canada is working to ensure that all Indigenous service members and Veterans receive the recognition and the support they deserve.”